Hill registered 94 rushing yards over nine carries while corralling all three of his targets for 42 yards during Sunday's 44-27 loss to the Buccaneers.

Hill's explosive outing began on his very first play from scrimmage, as the 25-year-old collected a 26-yard catch-and-run to kick off his afternoon midway through the first quarter. He wasn't done there, however, adding a 62-yard scamper on an early fourth-quarter drive that helped momentarily reduced Atlanta's deficit to three points with 8:19 to go. The Falcons couldn't overcome Tampa Bay, ultimately, but HIll ends his fourth NFL season with the second-highest single-game rushing output of his career. Hill provided an excellent 4.7 yards-per-carry average over 100 attempts, while his 199 receiving yards are his most as a pro. Atlanta's running back situation remains an open book at this stage, with contracts set to expire over the offseason for both Hill and Todd Gurley.