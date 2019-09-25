Falcons' Brian Hill: Could be active Week 4
Hill received reps in the starting running back rotation during Wednesday's practice, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Hill took snaps alongside Devonta Freeman and Qadree Ollison in Wednesday's practice, with Ito Smith (concussion) and Kenjon Barner (concussion/knee) both listed as non-participants. If either of Smith or Barner are forced to miss time due to their injuries, it's possible that one or both of Hill and Ollison could be active for the first time this season Week 4 against the Texans.
