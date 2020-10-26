Hill registered three rushing yards on two carries, also corralling all three of his targets for 27 receiving yards during Sunday's 23-22 loss to the Lions.

Hill's receiving total established a new season high for the 24-year-old back, though his two rush attempts were the fewest he's had in a game thus far in 2020. The former Bengal had averaged nine offensive touches per game over his preceding four appearances heading into Sunday, but Todd Gurley logged 92 percent of the RB carries in a tightly-contested matchup against the Lions. Hill will slot in as the No. 2 option on Thursday night against Carolina's porous rush defense, and he may be in line for extra touches with Gurley coming off a heavy Week 7 workload.