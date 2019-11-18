Hill ran for 30 yards on 15 rush attempts and caught one of three targets for eight receiving yards during Sunday's 29-3 win against the Panthers.

Hill's fantasy stock price saw a massive increase as result of Devonta Freeman's injury (foot), a circumstance that suddenly thrust the 24-year-old back into a lead role. Fantasy GMs flocked to the waiver wire in droves to acquire the young back, but those who plugged him into their lineups against Carolina were let down despite Hill benefiting from a matchup against a Panthers defense that had conceded more than 135 yards per game on the ground entering Sunday. With Atlanta heading into a Week 12 matchup against Tampa Bay's top-ranked rush defense, there is reason to survey other options before inserting the relatively unproven Hill into lineups.