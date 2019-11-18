Falcons' Brian Hill: Disappointing Week 11 showing
Hill ran for 30 yards on 15 rush attempts and caught one of three targets for eight receiving yards during Sunday's 29-3 win against the Panthers.
Hill's fantasy stock price saw a massive increase as result of Devonta Freeman's injury (foot), a circumstance that suddenly thrust the 24-year-old back into a lead role. Fantasy GMs flocked to the waiver wire in droves to acquire the young back, but those who plugged him into their lineups against Carolina were let down despite Hill benefiting from a matchup against a Panthers defense that had conceded more than 135 yards per game on the ground entering Sunday. With Atlanta heading into a Week 12 matchup against Tampa Bay's top-ranked rush defense, there is reason to survey other options before inserting the relatively unproven Hill into lineups.
More News
-
Falcons' Brian Hill: Ready to replace Freeman•
-
Falcons' Brian Hill: Primed for lead role in Week 11•
-
Falcons' Brian Hill: Scores in second consecutive game•
-
Falcons' Brian Hill: Poised for No. 2 job•
-
Falcons' Brian Hill: Logs 23-yard TD scamper•
-
Falcons' Brian Hill: Filling in for injured Ito?•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Early Waivers: Big opportunity
Injuries often create opportunity for Fantasy, and Marlon Mack's injury could give us a starting...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 11, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 11 TE Preview: Hooper replacements?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 11, including injury updates,...
-
Week 11 WR Preview: TDs coming?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 11, including...
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've seen flashes of greatness from Devin Singletary this season, but you're definitely going...
-
Week 11 RB Preview: Sanders breakout?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 11 for the running back position,...