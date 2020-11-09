Hill registered 24 rushing yards on eight carries during Sunday's 34-27 win against the Broncos.
Hill garnered fewer than half the number of carries as No. 1 back Todd Gurley in Week 9, but he enjoyed a steady dose of complementary usage throughout the contest, collecting multiple carries in the first, second and third quarters. He also drew a fourth-quarter target from Matt Ryan, but the pass fell incomplete. After collecting just 10 combined offensive touches in Atlanta's first two outings of 2020, the Wyoming product has seen his workload increase to an average of 8.9 touches per game over his past seven appearances. Hill remains securely fixed as Atlanta's No. 2 running back option with the Falcons heading into a Week 10 bye before traveling to New Orleans on Nov. 22.
