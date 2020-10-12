Hill registered 39 rushing yards on six carries, also hauling in both of his targets for 15 receiving yards during Sunday's 23-16 loss to the Panthers.

The 24-year-old back has improved from five offensive touches per game between Weeks 1 and 2 to an average of eight touches per game over Atlanta's past three outings. Excluding a frustrating Week 4 loss to the Packers in which he gained 10 yards on four carries, Hill has averaged 5.9 yards per carry on the season. As Atlanta's No. 2 option at running back, Hill faces a Vikings defense in Week 6 that just surrendered 124 rushing yards and one rushing TD to Seattle on Sunday Night Football.