Hill rushed 11 times for 55 yards and brought in two of three targets for nine yards in the Falcons' 25-17 win over the Panthers on Thursday night.

Whether the workload split between Todd Gurley and Hill on Thursday night is ultimately the first sign of a changing of the guard at running back for the Falcons remains to be seen. However, it's notable Hill logged a season-high number of rush attempts against Carolina and began to be worked in heavily on Atlanta's third drive early in the second quarter. Hill was easily the more efficient of the two backs as well, and the difference in his quickness and that of Gurley's is evident. Therefore, it will be interesting to monitor how the backfield touches are divided in a Week 9 home contest against the Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 8, with the ability of the Falcons defense to once again help the offense remain in a game script that's positive for the ground attack integral to the overall opportunities available.