Hill carried eight times for 115 yards and lost a fumble during Sunday's 24-10 win over the Panthers.

Hill was thrust into a prominent role after Tevin Coleman (groin) left the game, as the team had no other tailback available. He gashed the Panthers several times as he topped the 100-yard mark, including an electric 60-yard gain. Considering that the team has nothing left to play for, Coleman could be held out of action next Sunday against the Buccaneers, which would give Hill the opportunity to build on this surprising performance.