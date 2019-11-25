Falcons' Brian Hill: Fails to seize opportunity
Hill ran for 14 yards on nine carries, and caught three of his four targets for 13 yards during Sunday's 35-22 loss to the Buccaneers.
With Devonta Freeman (foot) sidelined the past two weeks, Hill had an opportunity to take hold of the Falcons' starting running back position in his stead. Hill has thus far proven incapable of overcoming an offensive line that has struggled to open up running lanes all season, rushing for a putrid 1.8 yards per carry in starts against the Panthers and Buccaneers. Touchdowns in consecutive games between Weeks 8 and 10 momentarily inflated Hill's value, but he's little more than a deep-league desperation play heading into a Thanksgiving night matchup against New Orleans' top-three rush defense.
