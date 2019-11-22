Falcons' Brian Hill: Filling in for Freeman again
The Falcons have Hill, Kenjon Barber and Qadree Ollison on hand to fill in for Devonta Freeman, who will miss Sunday's game against Tampa Bay due to a foot injury, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Hill led the backfield with 15 carries, three targets and 60 percent snap share in last week's 29-3 win over the Panthers, but he produced just 38 scrimmage yards and saw Ollison vulture the touchdown. While he still seems to be the favorite to handle the lead role, it isn't out of the question for Hill to have his playing time reduced after the uninspired Week 11 performance. It's a tough matchup for all the Atlanta running backs, with the Buccaneers allowing the second-fewest fantasy points (12.0 per game) and third-fewest yards per carry (3.4) to the position.
More News
-
Falcons' Brian Hill: Disappointing Week 11 showing•
-
Falcons' Brian Hill: Ready to replace Freeman•
-
Falcons' Brian Hill: Primed for lead role in Week 11•
-
Falcons' Brian Hill: Scores in second consecutive game•
-
Falcons' Brian Hill: Poised for No. 2 job•
-
Falcons' Brian Hill: Logs 23-yard TD scamper•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 12, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 12 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
There are potential solutions to your every lineup concern in Jamey Eisenberg's sleepers and...
-
TNF recap, news: Conner, JuJu out?
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...
-
Fantasy Football picks, Week 12 rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12.
-
Week 12 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 12 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...