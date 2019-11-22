The Falcons have Hill, Kenjon Barber and Qadree Ollison on hand to fill in for Devonta Freeman, who will miss Sunday's game against Tampa Bay due to a foot injury, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Hill led the backfield with 15 carries, three targets and 60 percent snap share in last week's 29-3 win over the Panthers, but he produced just 38 scrimmage yards and saw Ollison vulture the touchdown. While he still seems to be the favorite to handle the lead role, it isn't out of the question for Hill to have his playing time reduced after the uninspired Week 11 performance. It's a tough matchup for all the Atlanta running backs, with the Buccaneers allowing the second-fewest fantasy points (12.0 per game) and third-fewest yards per carry (3.4) to the position.