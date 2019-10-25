Falcons' Brian Hill: Filling in for injured Ito?
Hill may replace Ito Smith (concussion) as the Falcons' No. 2 running back Sunday against the Seahawks, William McFadden of the team's official website reports.
Hill picked up 25 yards on seven touches in last week's blowout loss to the Rams, handling the majority of fourth-quarter backfield work after Smith was injured and Devonta Freeman was ejected. The Falcons had Freeman play 90 percent of snaps when Smith suffered a first-quarter concussion back in Week 3, but they may look to get their backups involved now that they have time to prepare for the second-year pro's absence. Hill seems to be at the front of that pack, but Kenjon Barner and Qadree Ollison also are candidates to get snaps.
