Hill collected 12 rushing yards on three carries and caught both of his targets for eight receiving yards during Sunday's 38-25 loss to the Seahawks.

The 24-year-old back was one of the breakouts of Falcons training camp, but his Week 1 role much resembled the one he filled during 2019 when he tallied 6.5 offensive touches per game. Had Atlanta been able to build a lead he may have become more involved, but with the Falcons playing catch-up during the second half Hill was largely omitted from the game plan. Even in a more closely-contested game, however, it appears Todd Gurley may have dominated the workload, as he handled nearly 78 percent of the running back carries Sunday. Hill will continue to slot into a complementary role Week 2 when the Falcons take on a Dallas defense that ranked as a top-10 unit against the run during 2019.