Falcons' Brian Hill: Forced into action
Hill ran for 11 yards on five carries, and caught both of his targets for 14 receiving yards during Sunday's 37-10 loss to the Rams.
The third-year back out of Wyoming could be thrust into an integral offensive role for Week 8, with Devonta Freeman awaiting potential discipline from the league after throwing a punch on Aaron Donald, and Ito Smith (head) having been removed from Sunday's loss due to injury. If both Freeman and Smith are unavailable for Week 8, Hill and Qadree Ollison would be next in line for touches against a Seahawks defense that gave up a collective 81 rushing yards on 20 carries to Ravens running backs Mark Ingram and Gus Edwards on Sunday.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 8 Early Waivers: Edmonds stars
David Johnson unexpectedly played a limited role in Week 7. Did Chase Edmonds do enough to...
-
Week 7 Injuries: Ryan, Thielen, more
More key injuries are marring Week 7 Sunday. Here's the likely impact heading into Week 8.
-
Week 7 Injuries: Kamara out; Who's in?
There's no shortage of big injury news to catch up on ahead of Sunday's action. Here's the...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 7.
-
RB Preview: Replacing Kamara
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 7 including what you should...
-
Week 7 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...