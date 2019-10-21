Hill ran for 11 yards on five carries, and caught both of his targets for 14 receiving yards during Sunday's 37-10 loss to the Rams.

The third-year back out of Wyoming could be thrust into an integral offensive role for Week 8, with Devonta Freeman awaiting potential discipline from the league after throwing a punch on Aaron Donald, and Ito Smith (head) having been removed from Sunday's loss due to injury. If both Freeman and Smith are unavailable for Week 8, Hill and Qadree Ollison would be next in line for touches against a Seahawks defense that gave up a collective 81 rushing yards on 20 carries to Ravens running backs Mark Ingram and Gus Edwards on Sunday.