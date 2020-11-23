Hill registered 18 rushing yards on four carries during Sunday's 24-9 loss to the Saints.
Hill went without a reception for a second straight outing Week 11 after recording at least two catches in seven of his first eight appearances to kick off the season. Against New Orleans, the game script flipped against Falcons backs in the second half as starter Todd Gurley registered a season-low nine touches and HIll produced his worst output in scrimmage yards all season. Atlanta's Week 12 opponent, Las Vegas, just surrendered three rushing TDs to Chiefs RBs on Sunday Night Football, providing optimism for a bounceback.
