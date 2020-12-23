Hill registered minus-two yards over five carries, catching both of his targets for nine yards during Sunday's 31-27 loss to Tampa Bay.

Since gaining 55 yards on 13 carries while earning a Week 12 start against the Raiders, Hill has logged just 11 combined rush attempts over his past three games for a total of 19 yards. The Falcons were ineffective on the ground Week 15 against the Buccaneers' top-ranked run defense, collecting 37 team rushing yards over 13 carries. Ito Smith is expected to serve as the lead back going forward after gaining 24 yards on six attempts Sunday, leaving Hill to continue filling a complementary RB role.