Hill rushed 11 times for 57 yards and brought in both of his targets for minus-2 yards and a touchdown in the Falcons' 14-10 preseason loss to the Broncos on Thursday.

Hill comfortably paced the Falcons backfield in rushing touches and made very good use of them, gaining 5.2 yards per carry with a long run of 19. The third-year pro also managed to find the end zone through the air in the second quarter on a one-yard toss from Kurt Benkert, helping Hill make a strong initial preseason case for a backup running back spot. The 2017 fifth-round pick notably averaged 7.8 yards per rush last season on his 20 carries, and he significantly outperformed competition Ito Smith, Kenjon Barner and Qadree Ollison on Thursday night, albeit with an admittedly greater amount of opportunity.