Hill registered 28 rushing yards on 10 carries, adding two catches for six yards during Sunday's 40-23 win against the Vikings. He also lost one fumble on the afternoon.

Though he logged his second-lowest yards-per-carry average of the 2020 campaign, Hill did at least establish a new season-best with 12 offensive touches. His involvement has grown in recent weeks, as the 24-year-old has established himself as the clear No. 2 to Todd Gurley in Atlanta's backfield. Hill has averaged nine offensive touches per game over his past four outings, after being granted only 10 combined touches Weeks 1 and 2.