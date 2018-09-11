Falcons' Brian Hill: Jumps to 53-man roster
The Falcons signed Hill to their active roster Tuesday, Will McFadden of the team's official site reports.
Starting running back Devonta Freeman is nursing a knee injury but is expected to play Sunday against the Panthers. Still, the second-year pro will add depth to the position just in case. Hill averaged 5.1 yards per carry this preseason, and a majority of his snaps will come on special teams in Week 2.
