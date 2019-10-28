Falcons' Brian Hill: Logs 23-yard TD scamper
Hill ran for 29 yards and a touchdown on three carries during Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Seahawks.
Game script phased the ground attack out of the equation with Atlanta falling into a 24-0 second-quarter deficit, as Hill's three attempts ranked second on the team behind Devonta Freeman's 13. The 23-year-old back made the most of his limited workload, however, scampering for a 23-yard score on the Falcons' opening drive of the second half to help reduce the deficit to 16 points. Should Ito Smith (concussion/neck) be forced to sit out once again when Atlanta returns from a Week 9 bye, Hill would be second in the running back rotation behind Freeman for a matchup against New Orleans' top-10 rush defense.
