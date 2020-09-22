Hill collected 14 rushing yards on three carries, also hauling in both of his targets for 11 receiving yards during Sunday's 40-39 loss to Dallas.

The 24-year-old back has garnered five offensive touches in each of Atlanta's first two outings of the year, a workload similar to his 2019 average of 6.5 touches per game. Todd Gurley soaked up 72.4 percent of Falcons running back carries against the Cowboys, while Ito Smith earned five carries of his own, limiting Hill to a bit role in the offensive operation. He'll continue to be a complementary piece in the Atlanta backfield, but Gurley remains the unquestioned No. 1 heading into a Week 3 matchup against the Bears' 11th-ranked rush defense.