Falcons' Brian Hill: Makes late-season impression
Hill ran for 30 yards on eight attempts, adding a nine-yard reception during Sunday's 34-32 win against the Buccaneers.
Atlanta entrusted Hill with 16 carries over the final two games of the season after Ito Smith (knee) went down with an injury in Week 15. The second-year back turned those opportunities into 145 rushing yards against the Panthers and Buccaneers. Granted, 60 of those yards came on a single carry in Week 16, but Hill once again flashed big-play ability in Sunday's season finale, picking up nine or more yards on three of his eight attempts against Tampa Bay's porous rush defense. With Tevin Coleman potentially moving on to a new team in 2019, Hill has a shot to become the Falcons' third-string back behind Devonta Freeman and Ito Smith.
