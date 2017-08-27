Play

Hill (undisclosed) was helped off the field during Saturday's game against Arizona, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

In the midst of a battle to be the third wheel to Tevin Coleman and Devonta Freeman, a serious injury would be ill-timed. The 2017 fifth-round pick hopes to be healthy for Thursday's final preseason contest against the Jags.

