Falcons' Brian Hill: Needs help off field
Hill (undisclosed) was helped off the field during Saturday's game against Arizona, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
In the midst of a battle to be the third wheel to Tevin Coleman and Devonta Freeman, a serious injury would be ill-timed. The 2017 fifth-round pick hopes to be healthy for Thursday's final preseason contest against the Jags.
