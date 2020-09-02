Coach Dan Quinn called Hill "one of the most improved players that (he has) seen over the last few years," Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.

Having been twice cut as an NFL player, Hill is now more accepting of criticism and says that it's made a positive impact on his career. Hill identifies himself as his biggest critic, and he's now making wholesale changes to his game, including becoming a much more reliable pass catcher over the offseason. Quinn has confirmed that Hill is "definitely going to be a contributor" this year based on his play to this point, and it appears that Hill has established himself as the favorite to win the No. 2 role at running back behind Todd Gurley.