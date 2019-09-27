Coach Dan Quinn said Friday that one of Hill or Qadree Ollison will be active for Sunday's game against the Titans, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Hill's opportunity comes with Kenjon Barner (concussion) ruled out for Week 4. Given that Hill received more reps in practice this week, he could be the favorite to suit up over Ollison. In any case, if Hill takes the field he'll serve as a reserve option behind Devonta Freeman and Ito Smith.