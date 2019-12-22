Hill ran for 66 yards on seven carries and recovered a fumble from Jaguars return man Michael Walker during Sunday's 24-12 win against Jacksonville.

Following a six-play, 82-yard touchdown drive on Atlanta's opening possession of the afternoon, Jaguars kickoff returner Walker coughed up a fumble into the hands of Hill. The Falcons' offense capitalized four plays later, cashing in with a Matt Ryan-to-Devonta Freeman touchdown pass to seize a 14-0 lead at the 9:28 mark of the first quarter. Hill continued to make an impact throughout the contest, pacing the Falcons' backfield with 66 rushing yards and finishing with a game-high 9.4 yards per carry. He's expected to serve as a complementary option to Freeman again Week 17 when Atlanta takes on the Buccaneers' No. 1 rush defense.