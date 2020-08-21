Coach Dan Quinn said of Hill on Thursday, "He is 100 percent a guy on a mission. You see his speed at practice, his ability to catch has certainly improved," Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Hill may have only handled 88 total offensive touches during 2019, but he did cash in with three touchdowns. His 4.1 yards-per-carry average, meanwhile, was significantly better than that of Devonta Freeman (3.6), albeit on a limited sample size of 78 rush attempts. Hill failed to rise to the occasion between Weeks 11 and 12 when he was granted the first two starts of his NFL career, as he managed only 44 rushing yards on 24 attempts. Despite the disappointing starting debut, he remains a competent backup for a Falcons rushing attack that is looking to improve upon a woeful 30th-place finish in yards per game (85.1).