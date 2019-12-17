Falcons' Brian Hill: Peels off 16-yard scamper
Hill gained 16 yards on his lone rush attempt during Sunday's 29-22 win against the 49ers.
Devonta Freeman dominated the workload by garnering 12 of Atlanta's 14 RB carries, but Hill made the most of his only offensive opportunity, tearing through the San Francisco defense for an explosive gain to help set up a momentary go-ahead field goal from Younghoe Koo late in the second quarter. Though Hill was able to accumulate 62 yards and a touchdown on nine carries Week 14 against Carolina, he has managed just 53 scrimmage yards in his other two appearances since Freeman returned to the lineup Nov. 28 versus New Orleans. He is expected to serve as a complementary option when the Falcons take on Jacksonville's bottom-five rush defense Week 16.
