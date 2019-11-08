Hill's teammate Ito Smith (neck) will not play in Sunday's game against the Saints, Jason Butt of The Athletic reports.

Smith also missed the final game before a Week 9 bye, allowing Hill to step in as the No. 2 running back for a 27-20 loss to the Seahawks. Hill took three carries for 29 yards and a touchdown on 14 percent snap share, while Devonta Freeman had 21 touches on 79 percent of snaps. The Falcons also have Kenjon Barner and Qadree Ollison as options in their backfield.