Hill is expected to step in as Atlanta's starting running back for Sunday's matchup against the Panthers if Devonta Freeman (foot) is unable to play, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.

The 24-year-old back out of Wyoming figures to be one of the top waiver-wire additions heading into Week 11, with Freeman doubtful for Atlanta's matchup against Carolina's bottom-five rush defense. Hill inherited the lead role after Freeman exited late in the second quarter of the Falcons' Week 10 win at New Orleans and went on to amass 61 rushing yards on 20 carries, while also hauling in a 10-yard touchdown pass from Matt Ryan. It was reported by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network that Freeman is expected to be out for about two weeks, providing Hill an opportunity to cash in during a favorable matchup against the Panthers in Week 11, before having to take on Tampa Bay's No. 1 rush defense the following Sunday.