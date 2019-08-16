Hill rushed four times for 12 yards and failed to haul in his lone target during Thursday's 22-10 loss to the Jets in Week 2 of preseason.

Hill's momentum came to a grinding halt in this one, as he was soundly outplayed by both Ito Smith and Qadree Ollison in Atlanta's backfield. While Hill could still supplant Ollison as Atlanta's No. 3 running back, he can't afford another clunker like this over the final two weeks of preseason.