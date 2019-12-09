Falcons' Brian Hill: Reaches end zone against Panthers
Hill logged 62 rushing yards and a touchdown on nine carries during Sunday's 40-20 win against Carolina.
The 24-year-old back saw an increase in offensive involvement with Atlanta building a three-possession lead midway through the third quarter and carved his way through the Panthers' defense to the tune of 6.9 yards per rush. Over the past three weeks -- including two games in which he started -- Hill managed just 2.0 yards per carry on 28 rush attempts and failed to reach the end zone. He is thus a strong candidate for statistical regression in Week 15 in a tough matchup against a 49ers defense that has allowed just seven rushing touchdowns all season while forcing the second-most fumbles in the NFL with nine.
More News
-
Falcons' Brian Hill: Role decreased as Freeman returns•
-
Falcons' Brian Hill: Fails to seize opportunity•
-
Falcons' Brian Hill: Filling in for Freeman again•
-
Falcons' Brian Hill: Disappointing Week 11 showing•
-
Falcons' Brian Hill: Ready to replace Freeman•
-
Falcons' Brian Hill: Primed for lead role in Week 11•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Early Waivers: No fluke
The 49ers have produced tons of Fantasy points for running backs, and it finally looks like...
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Carson Wentz gets all of his weapons back and has a great matchup in Week 14, which makes Jamey...
-
Week 14 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 14, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 14 RB Preview: Sit Mack and Breida
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 14, including how to handle Matt Breida...
-
Injury Report: Legitimate questions
There are plenty of injuries to deal with in Week 14, with some superstar players facing legitimate...