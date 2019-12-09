Play

Hill logged 62 rushing yards and a touchdown on nine carries during Sunday's 40-20 win against Carolina.

The 24-year-old back saw an increase in offensive involvement with Atlanta building a three-possession lead midway through the third quarter and carved his way through the Panthers' defense to the tune of 6.9 yards per rush. Over the past three weeks -- including two games in which he started -- Hill managed just 2.0 yards per carry on 28 rush attempts and failed to reach the end zone. He is thus a strong candidate for statistical regression in Week 15 in a tough matchup against a 49ers defense that has allowed just seven rushing touchdowns all season while forcing the second-most fumbles in the NFL with nine.

