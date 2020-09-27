Hill ran for 58 yards and a touchdown on nine carries, also hauling in one of three targets for 22 receiving yards during Sunday's 30-26 loss to the Bears.

Hill was repeatedly referred to as one of the breakouts of Falcons training camp this summer, but he mustered only 10 combined offensive touches for 45 scrimmage yards Weeks 1 and 2. The 24-year-old was clearly more integral to the game plan this time around, as Hill's 10 touches marked his highest total since he last started at running back Week 12 of last season. Additionally, the fact that Ito Smith and Qadree Ollison were both active against Chicago indicates that Hill's increased usage may be a recurring trend going forward. Atlanta's Week 4 opponent, Green Bay, entered Sunday tied for the fourth-most rushing TDs allowed to opposing running backs (three), meaning that Hill has a reasonable chance of reaching the end zone for a second straight game.