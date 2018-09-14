Hill will be available for Sunday's game against the Panthers, D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Hill was promoted from the practice squad Tuesday with Devonta Freeman dealing with a knee injury. Freeman has now been ruled out for Week 2, opening the window for Hill. Tevin Coleman and Ito Smith should see the bulk of the reps at running back, while Hill will likely be limited to special teams, barring an injury.