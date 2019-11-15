Falcons' Brian Hill: Ready to replace Freeman
Hill will step in for Devonta Freeman (foot) in Sunday's game against the Panthers, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Freeman was officially ruled out Friday and is in danger of missing time beyond Week 11. Hill took over after the veteran's mid-game foot sprain last week against the Saints, ultimately picking up 60 yards on 20 carries and catching one of two targets for a 10-yard touchdown. Coach Dan Quinn mentioned that Qadree Ollison also will have a Week 11 role, and Kenjon Barner could get some work on passing downs. Hill may not get three-down usage, but he's at least a clear favorite to lead the team in carries, facing a Panthers defense that's allowed 5.2 YPC (32nd) and 136.7 rushing yards per game (29th).
