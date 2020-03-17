Falcons' Brian Hill: Receives tender from Falcons
The Falcons have placed an original-round tender on Hill, who is a restricted free agent, Will McFadden of the team's official site reports.
Hill was a fifth-round pick in the 2017 draft, so the Falcons will receive that as compensation if the running back signs an offer sheet and the team doesn't match it. Assuming he's retained, he's a candidate to fill the void created after Devonta Freeman was released Monday, along with fellow holdovers Ito Smith and Qadree Ollison. In 12 games (two starts) last season, Hill turned 78 carries into 323 yards (4.1 YPC) and two touchdowns while hauling in 10 of 14 targets for 69 yards and another score.
