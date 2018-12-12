Falcons' Brian Hill: Records first carry as Falcon
Hill picked up five yards on one carry during Sunday's 34-20 loss to the Packers.
The Falcons' 2017 fifth-round draft pick made one appearance last year for Atlanta, but did not register a carry before being cut, and later signed with Cincinnati, where he finished out the season running for 37 yards on 11 carries over six games. Having rejoined Atlanta in early September, Hill dressed for his sixth game of 2018 Sunday against Green Bay, earning nine offensive snaps and receiving his first carry in a Falcons uniform. As Devonta Freeman (groin) remains on injured reserve for the time being, Hill continues to fill in as the third-string option behind Tevin Coleman and Ito Smith. The Falcons host Arizona's 30th-ranked rush defense in Week 15.
