Hill (undisclosed) participated in Monday's training camp practice, Jason Butt of The Athletic reports.

Hill appears to have returned to full health after exiting practice early last week due to an undisclosed injury. The 2017 fifth-round pick is reportedly showing well as a pass catcher in training camp, which could bode well for his usage in 2019. It's also worth noting that Hill currently resides above Kenjon Barner and Qadree Ollison on the Falcons' depth chart, though preseason depth chart standings should be taken with a grain of salt.

