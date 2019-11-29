Falcons' Brian Hill: Role decreased as Freeman returns
Hill logged 13 rushing yards on four carries and caught all three of his targets for 24 receiving yards during Thursday's 26-18 loss to the Saints.
The third-year back failed to leave a notable impression during his two-game audition in Devonta Freeman's absence, and consequentially only garnered seven offensive touches during Atlanta's inter-divisional defeat to New Orleans. Freeman dominated the workload by commanding 81 percent of the team's RB carries, and barring injury, he will remain the Falcons' clear No. 1 option during a Week 14 matchup against a Carolina defense that is conceding an astronomical 5.0 yards per carry on the season.
More News
-
Falcons' Brian Hill: Fails to seize opportunity•
-
Falcons' Brian Hill: Filling in for Freeman again•
-
Falcons' Brian Hill: Disappointing Week 11 showing•
-
Falcons' Brian Hill: Ready to replace Freeman•
-
Falcons' Brian Hill: Primed for lead role in Week 11•
-
Falcons' Brian Hill: Scores in second consecutive game•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 13 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 QB Preview: Bench Watson?
Heath Cummings tells you everything you need to know about Week 13 quarterback options, including...
-
Week 13 RB Preview: Backfield messes
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back for Week 13 including...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 13, identifying risky plays,...
-
Thanksgiving previews, Week 13 news
Ben Gretch previews the Thanksgiving games while Chris Towers gets you up to speed on the latest...