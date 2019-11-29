Hill logged 13 rushing yards on four carries and caught all three of his targets for 24 receiving yards during Thursday's 26-18 loss to the Saints.

The third-year back failed to leave a notable impression during his two-game audition in Devonta Freeman's absence, and consequentially only garnered seven offensive touches during Atlanta's inter-divisional defeat to New Orleans. Freeman dominated the workload by commanding 81 percent of the team's RB carries, and barring injury, he will remain the Falcons' clear No. 1 option during a Week 14 matchup against a Carolina defense that is conceding an astronomical 5.0 yards per carry on the season.