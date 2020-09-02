Coach Dan Quinn said that Hill is "definitely going to be a contributor" for Atlanta this season, William McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Hill averaged 6.5 offensive touches per game across 12 appearances during his third season in Atlanta last year, but his 2020 involvement has potential to increase based on him being a star in training camp to this point. Quinn already identified Hill as "a man on a mission" this summer, considering vast strides the 24-year-old back has contributed to his skill set over the offseason. Most pertinent for fantasy purposes, Hill has reportedly become a more competent pass catcher out of the backfield after managing just 69 receiving yards in a complementary role last season.