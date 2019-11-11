Hill ran for 61 yards on 20 carries, while also catching one of his two targets for a 10-yard receiving touchdown during Sunday's 26-9 win against the Saints.

The efficiency certainly was not there, but Hill benefited from workhorse-level offensive involvement and delivered a touchdown for the second consecutive game by virtue of five red-zone touches. With Devonta Freeman (ankle) being forced to exit Sunday's contest and remaining questionable for Week 11, Hill could once again be in line for a substantial workload, as the Falcons prepare to take on Carolina's bottom-10 rush defense.