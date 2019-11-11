Falcons' Brian Hill: Scores in second consecutive game
Hill ran for 61 yards on 20 carries, while also catching one of his two targets for a 10-yard receiving touchdown during Sunday's 26-9 win against the Saints.
The efficiency certainly was not there, but Hill benefited from workhorse-level offensive involvement and delivered a touchdown for the second consecutive game by virtue of five red-zone touches. With Devonta Freeman (ankle) being forced to exit Sunday's contest and remaining questionable for Week 11, Hill could once again be in line for a substantial workload, as the Falcons prepare to take on Carolina's bottom-10 rush defense.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Winners & Losers: Disappearing act
Chris Towers looks into the biggest winners and losers from Sunday's action, beginning with...
-
Week 11 Early Waivers: Breakout star
We've seen flashes from Darius Slayton, but he put together a huge performance in Week 10,...
-
Week 10 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 10 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 10 QB Preview: Stars return
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 10, including...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Byes aren't hitting the quarterback position that hard in Week 10, but you still have tough...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
If it seems like you can't trust half the backfields in the NFL in Week 10, well you're not...