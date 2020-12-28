Hill logged 36 yards on seven carries while corralling all three of his targets for 25 yards during Sunday's 17-14 loss to Kansas City.

Ito Smith led the way with 10 carries for Atlanta, but Hill garnered more rush attempts than Todd Gurley for a second consecutive game. While Hill has yet to exceed 30 receiving yards in a contest this season, he's contributed multiple receptions in three straight outings as the Falcons prepare for a Week 17 finale against the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay has surrendered an NFL-high 96 receptions to opposing backs this year; however, a league-low 3.2 yards-per-carry average conceded to opposing RBs diminishes expectations.