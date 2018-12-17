Coach Dan Quinn plans to get a closer look at Hill after Ito Smith (knee) was placed on injured reserve, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Hill and Tevin Coleman are left as the only running backs on the 53-man roster, with Jeremy Langford potentially coming up from the practice squad at some point this week. The Falcons might turn to Coleman for heavy usage if they were still fighting for a playoff spot, but there isn't much incentive to overwork him in what likely will be his final two games with the team. Hill may thus be tasked with replacing most of Smith's workload, which jumped to an average of 9.0 carries and 2.7 targets over the past three weeks. Selected by the Falcons in the fifth round of the 2017 draft, Hill took 11 carries for 37 yards with the Bengals late last season, eventually landing back in Atlanta this September. The Wyoming product has good straight-line speed (4.54 40) for a 219-pound running back, but he's unproven in terms of vision, agility, elusiveness and receiving ability.