Hill is poised for increased touches after Todd Gurley (knee) was ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Raiders, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

In 10 games this season, Hill has had double-digit carries twice and 10-plus touches one additional time. That said, he's averaging 4.3 yards per carry and gathered in 16 of his 20 targets. Meanwhile, Smith has 20 touches all year, and Qadree Ollison is unlikely to play much, if at all, so Hill is the prime candidate to be Atlanta's lead back Sunday.