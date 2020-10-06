Hill registered 10 yards on four rush attempts, also hauling in both of his targets for 13 receiving yards during Monday's 30-16 loss to Green Bay.

The 24-year-old back broke through with 80 scrimmage yards and a touchdown last Sunday in a loss to the Bears, but his contributions were minor during an ugly Monday night defeat. HIll was offered high-upside attempts, at least, as three of his offensive touches came within the red zone during Week 4. He'll again serve as Atlanta's No. 2 back when the team faces Carolina on Sunday, and a Panthers defense that has surrendered an NFL-worst 37 receptions to opposing RBs.