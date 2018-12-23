Hill is the only other active tailback behind Tevin Coleman for Sunday's Week 16 tilt against the Panthers with Jeremy Langford declared inactive for the contest.

The second-year back will thus have any leftover carries all to himself. Hill rushed three times for seven yards in Week 15 against the Cardinals and has carried just four times overall on the season. Given the Falcons' propensity for leaning heavily on the pass, Hill's workload is expected to be fairly limited despite his No. 2 role Sunday, although coach Dan Quinn did confirm earlier in the week he was planning to give Hill a closer look over the final two games.