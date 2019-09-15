Ollison (coach's decision) is listed as inactive Sunday versus the Eagles, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Ollison joins rookie RB Qadree Ollison as healthy scratches, leaving Devonta Freeman and Ito Smith to man the backfield. Meanwhile, Kenjon Barner primarily will serve on special teams.

