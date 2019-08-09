Hill ran for 23 yards and a touchdown on eight carries, adding one reception for seven yards during Thursday's 34-27 loss to Miami.

Another preseason outing, another impressive performance for the 23-year-old back out of Wyoming. Widely considered the fourth-string option coming into camp behind second and third-teamers Ito Smith and Qadree Ollison, Hill just refuses to disappear from the backup running back competition. Thus far this preseason he has accounted for 80 rushing yards and a touchdown on 19 attempts, along with three receptions for five yards and a receiving score. Smith and Ollison are liable to see an increase in workload over the next two weeks of preseason action, but Hill is keeping his hat in the ring with impressive play of his own.