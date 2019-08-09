Falcons' Brian Hill: Tallies second preseason touchdown
Hill ran for 23 yards and a touchdown on eight carries, adding one reception for seven yards during Thursday's 34-27 loss to Miami.
Another preseason outing, another impressive performance for the 23-year-old back out of Wyoming. Widely considered the fourth-string option coming into camp behind second and third-teamers Ito Smith and Qadree Ollison, Hill just refuses to disappear from the backup running back competition. Thus far this preseason he has accounted for 80 rushing yards and a touchdown on 19 attempts, along with three receptions for five yards and a receiving score. Smith and Ollison are liable to see an increase in workload over the next two weeks of preseason action, but Hill is keeping his hat in the ring with impressive play of his own.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Is Brown's retirement threat serious?
As his feet heal, Antonio Brown threatens to retire because he's not allowed to use his old...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Pick Samuel
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Buy the hype on these six players
Heath Cummings says it's okay to buy the hype when there's big upside and almost no risk.
-
Fantasy: Preseason Week 1 wrap
Who's standing out this preseason? Who's not? Dave Richard watches and analyzes everything...
-
ADP review: Ekeler stands out
Jamey Eisenberg looks at recent risers and fallers in Average Draft Position and tells you...
-
Fantasy football prep: Impact rookie WRs
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.