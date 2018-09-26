Poole was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice due to thumb and toe injuries, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Poole's injuries are just another mark on a long list of afflictions in Atlanta's secondary. It's gotten so bad that the Falcons are looking to shift Poole to safety after the team allowed 43 points to the Saints in Week 3. Nothing's cemented, and Poole would need to get healthy first, but he could be in a new role Week 4 against the Bengals.

