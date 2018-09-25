Falcons' Brian Poole: Could potentially shift to safety
Head coach Dan Quinn mentioned that Brian Poole may shift to safety with recent injuries to Keanu Neal (knee) and Ricardo Allen (Achilles), D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
The Falcons defense has been absolutely ravaged by injury just three weeks into the 2018 season, and the safety position is no exception. Poole is a versatile defensive back with ability to both cover out of the slot and rush the passer, meaning he may be the most sensible option for head coach Dan Quinn to shift from cornerback to safety. Atlanta has some flexibility at cornerback, where the team can potentially shuffle Robert Alford to nickelback in place of Poole, while activating rookie Isaiah Oliver as a starter.
