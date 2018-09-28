Poole (thumb, toe) was listed as a limited participant for Thursday's practice, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Poole has been limited in consecutive practices leading into the weekend, but desperate times call for desperate measures, and Atlanta is frenzied in the defensive backfield with season-ending injuries to Ricardo Allen (Achilles) and Keanu Neal (knee). Going up against Andy Dalton and Cincinnati's 12th-ranked passing offense, the Falcons will want Poole in the lineup so long as it does not come at a tremendous probability of re-injury.

More News
Our Latest Stories